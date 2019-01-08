Perspective: A Kernel Of Canine Wisdom For 2019

Besides the fact that dogs are known as man’s best friend, there is much we can learn from our four-legged friends. When I take Zoe outside, she stops right away to listen to and smell our surroundings. Intently, she single-mindedly stares into the yard. After this pause, she then proceeds, reassessing the situation as she walks, with nose to the ground she pulls ahead, lured by the scents of new adventures.

This stop followed by a pause is key. It gives us time to reflect and think. It makes for no rash decisions. If we could all just stop, pause and think, we might end up with less remorse when the bills are due in January.

January is the great reckoning. A time for taking stock and making adjustments. Not only with our finances, but with ourselves. Gym memberships surge in popularity with the new year. The peppermint lattes and holiday treats have caught up with us, necessitating action. But let’s not forget the other kernel of canine wisdom: We never know what is around the corner or what will happen tomorrow. Savor the day by searching out new adventures. Stop, pause and think before making big decisions. And remember, a latte now and then won’t hurt.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.