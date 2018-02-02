Something must be said about what we are doing right now. You and I … this chatting over the radio.

I have been doing this with you since December 2015. This Perspective marks No. 50 for me, which I consider a sufficient benchmark to share some feelings about this whole process.

I record at home and email my voice to the WNIJ station editors and engineers. The technology is amazing.

But, you know what? I still feel the wonder of those younger, teenager days when I treasured my transistor radio. It was magical.

And I feel like I’m playing with that magic right now -- adding my voice to the world hum. And you, wherever you are, hearing it. Pulling voice from the air.

There is something rewarding about pulling feelings and ideas from within me. Putting them down on paper. Writing is fulfilling. It’s therapy.

But saying my words and thoughts out loud somehow enhances the mission. Adds volume. Especially when I know someone is listening. And I have to believe someone is always listening.

That is the real connection of radio. Not just me pontificating into a microphone. But also you … you, listening.

For that I do so thank you.

I am proud to be part of the Perspective forum and this station’s commitment to providing information, entertainment, and an opportunity for local voices to be heard.

We are surrounded by voices every day. Thank you for listening to mine.

In the end, that’s what it’s all about, don’tcha think?

Listening.

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.