© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Perspectives

Finding The Right Balance

Northern Public Radio | By Elsa Glover
Published January 9, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST
elsa_glover_0.jpg

Two years ago, I realized I could not light a fire and decided I should know how. It couldn’t be hard -- they say it only takes a spark to get a fire going.

I’d watched many people start fires. I’d gathered the kindling and wood for them. But I’d never placed the logs. I’d never lit the match.

After watching a YouTube video, I decided I knew enough. I began laying paper, sticks, and wood together. Saying a prayer, I lit the match. A flame took hold. Ambitious, I added wood. And the fire died.

Realizing I smothered it, I decided to be patient. This fire would take way more than a spark. Eventually it started, after my husband walked me through the proper steps.

So, I practiced lighting fires. Mostly they died because I cut corners. Couldn’t I start a fire with just about anything? I figured there’s an art to making a fire, and I wanted to experiment with that art.

However, making a fire involves science too. It takes oxygen and heat in a proper environment -- but I didn’t want that to apply to me.

Accepting the science, I can now light a fire by following the proper procedure, without short cuts, using the right components. Without them, my fires die.

There is an art and a science to most things. When we balance that art and science, we can create amazing things. Both are necessary and both are important.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.

Tags

WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesElsa Glover
Related Stories