Opportunities Beyond The Routine

By now most classroom routines are established. There is a lot to be said for routine. It brings comfort and an understanding of what is to come.

Often we live within the confines of routine, not making the effort to think outside the box -- simply slogging through. When imagination goes dormant, our worlds shrink. But when engaged, imagination paves new roads. Carl Sagan said that “imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were.” It is a powerful tool that helps us create and dream.

This month my family has set routine aside and is sharing our home with two Taiwanese young men, Sean and Brady.

Sean: We are participating in NIU’s Open Imagination program. During our month in Illinois, we have carried ourselves into a different world of education by visiting three high schools and participating in courses at NIU.

Brady: These new experiences help us explore different ways of thinking. And now our imaginations are creating new dreams.

Yet my time with Sean and Brady has opened my mind. By considering their beliefs and thought processes, their concerns and culture, I have imagined new worlds.

Sean and Brady remind me that I, too, must use my power to open minds and imaginations – mine included. By stepping away from my routine, and enjoying our company, I have revived my imagination to explore.

Brady: Here’s a shout out to the Open Imagination Program. Continue exploring your imaginations and discovering new worlds!

Sean: Extra Credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.