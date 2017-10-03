Is This The Answer To School Shootings?

There is a sure way to cut the number of children killed when madmen go into schools to shoot to end as many young lives as they can. If school districts created voluntary programs where teachers could conceal carry a small firearm, the death toll of children would drop.



Recently a gunman went into a church to shoot many people; because of a brave church member with a legal gun, the death toll was kept to one. There’s no doubt in my mind, that if that church member did not have a legal gun to force the gunman to the ground until police showed up, the death toll would have been much higher.

Recent shootings at schools show that those who go into classrooms to kill children want to make a name for themselves. In their twisted World, the more dead children the better. Currently, nearly all public schools in the United States are gun-free zones. Such designation makes them easy, sitting targets. The absolute best way to save kids is to take down the mad-man as quickly as possible.

Teachers who have passed required background checks in their respective state, should be allowed to conceal carry at their school. A voluntary carry rule should certainly come with extensive gun training. Also, at no time should the teachers that volunteer ever be identified. If some adults in a building full of children have guns to quickly take down a school shooter, so many lives would absolutely be saved.

Once word gets around to the mad-men of society that school staff are armed, it will take away the ease of the target, and it will take away the concept of a quick hit of mass murder.

I’m Phillip LeFevre, and that’s my perspective.