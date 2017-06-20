Dixon Sets An Example For Rural Towns

The small towns in our region should consider the ways Dixon is approaching economic development. The most important approach is "thinking outside the box."

An open-minded decision-making process has been critical in helping Dixon be a more vibrant small town. It's created a growing entertainment sector, small business expansion, and job growth.

Dixon recently installled downtown docks at the riverfront plaza on The Rock River National Waterway. Now an individual can go downtown by kayak and join a riverside yoga session. Unique dynamics get noticed.

Dixon has gone beyond its Petunia Festival image, as these public events have grown to 11 a year. The festivals showcase the community's diversity and points of interest.

An outdoor dining ordinance allows, when certain criteria are met, the sale of alcohol on downtown sidewalks.

The idea to put speakers on downtown light posts certainly resulted from open minds. Music is played throughout the day.

An openness for creative thinking has resulted in downtown riverfront fountains, tree-lined picnic areas, and numerous public gardens featuring butterfly-attracting perennials.

Now part of the Rock River Trail, several miles of bike paths line both sides of the Rock.

Currently, the city is working on a significant riverfront project called "Trestle Point."

A citizens advocacy group supporting downtown street performers, is preparing a presentation for the city. For several years the city has upheld an open-minded approach concerning public art.

Small towns that resist open-minded decision making, and refuse to see the future through the lens of "outside the box," are certain to change very little and remain stagnant.

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective