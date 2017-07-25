Counsel On Selecting Councils

Many of the small towns throughout the region from Mt. Morris to Genoa and Freeport to Waterman, the city councils made up of local business owners. This can create a list of problems.

In one community, a councilman who's also a business owner worked to shut down live outdoor concerts at a nearby business. It was obvious the interest of this councilman was his specific business and not that of the community, many of which vocally let the council know they wanted live music.

In another town led by a council, a proposed stoplight was vigorously fought by a councilman whose business was about 500 feet from where the stoplight would be installed. There's still no stoplight.

Finally, another example comes from a community in need of several street repairs. Here, a street in front of a councilman's business was redone nicely, while streets much more in need of attention were left with their bumps and holes.

Local business owners do not make for the best council members. Their business needs can come before what's best for the average citizen's interests. It's the nature of the beast that a business owner will want things that will help the business, even if that means another pressing issue gets ignored.

Voters should think about the possible conflicts when voting in a business owner for their city council.

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my Perspective.