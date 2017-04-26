Where Do Their Loyalties Lie?

The Farm Bureau portrays itself as "the voice of agriculture."

It certainly is the voice of factory farms, pesticide companies, multiple-national food industries, and genetic plant altering. But the Farm Bureau is not for the family farmer; if anything their actions actually work to further kill out our small farmers!

In case after case, when issues involving factory farms take center stage in a rural county, the Farm Bureau sides with the corporate owners of the industrial farm complex. Any efforts by family farm families to resist the factory farm is met with strong opposition by the Farm Bureau.

In our Nation's Capital, the Farm Bureau consistently works to stop regulations that would affect factory farm operations.

The Farm Bureau opposes the Clean Air Act, Endangered Species Act, and the Safe Drinkable Water Act. Farm Bureau spokespersons constantly say that agriculture has played no role in such environmental tragedies as the rapid decline of the Monarch butterfly population and the honey bee population.

The Farm Bureau has left a long trail of opposition to improving public-school lunch programs, expanding local-based food initiatives, and has called hunger programs socialist acts.

The Farm Bureau Organization has its largest financial holdings in oil companies, automobile companies, and pesticide companies. The Farm Bureau is bad for the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the health of the food we contest.

And, the Farm Bureau is horrible for our area's family farmers.

I’m Phillip LeFevre, and that’s my perspective.