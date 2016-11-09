Area Rail Projects Need Support

The railroad industry has come back to life, and we should support three large railroad projects in Northern Illinois.

Passenger service going between Chicago and Dubuque, Iowa, would bring service to DeKalb, Winnebago, Stephenson, and Jo Daviess Counties. A train route to the Quad Cities would bring service to LaSalle, Bureau, Henry, and Rock Island Counties. And they’ll take hundreds of individual cars off the road.

Then there's the freight rail proposed to bypass Chicago with a route from Indiana to Wisconsin. Rail takes thousands of individual semi-trucks off the highways.

Rail is very environmentally friendly and truly efficient in fuel conservation. One freight train loaded with semi-trailers does the job of 120 semi-trucks on the highway, each sucking fuel and polluting the air!

One freight train has about three locomotives using fuel and throwing carbon into the air. Without these trains -- let's say 20 a day on the new line -- there would be 2,400 semi-trucks using fuel and polluting the air every single day! Plus, area highways are safer when you pull that many trucks off the road.

Another reason to support these new railroad projects is jobs. It is estimated that the three projects would create about 3,000 good paying jobs in northern Illinois. When completed, extra rail is certain to bring more industry to the area, creating thousands more jobs.

However you look at it, I believe Northern Illinois residents and communities should absolutely support new rail for our region. The pluses far outweigh the loss of a little farm land.

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my Perspective.