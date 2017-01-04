A Good Year Past And One To Come

The year 2016 was quite good economically for many areas of northern Illinois. New industry, industry expansions, and infrastructure improvements were especially strong in Lee, Ogle, DeKalb, and Boone Counties. Also, the large jet-repair complex employing hundreds of workers began operations in Rockford.

Looking ahead to the regional economy for 2017, there are many signs that the economy will continue to strengthen and the need for workers will increase.

Work is expected to begin this year to extend Rochelle's local rail system into northeast Lee County. A 1,000-acre rail-centered industrial park is proposed near the intersection of I-88 and I-39. One local economic development official says it could be the largest rail-centered complex in the state. It's predicted to be a powerful job creator for DeKalb, Rochelle, Dixon, and the small communities in between.

A large power plant in western Lee County plans to add two power units this year. Finally, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties all have solar farm projects on the agenda in 2017.

Next year also should continue 2016's trend for industrial expansions and new industry. In Lee County alone, three new companies have announced construction plans in the Lee County Business Park at the I-88 Exit in Dixon in the spring. Ideal Industries of DeKalb will continue its expansion project, and there are hints of new industrial activity in Rochelle.

The region has amazing infrastructure and transportation networks in place that make it as competitive as any other region of Illinois. This is certain to increase chances for new job creation area-wide in the New Year.

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective.