A Lesson From Pearl Harbor

When I think about what happened at Pearl Harbor, after getting past the horrible loss of life, I think of a nation that pulled together and everyone sacrificed so we all could be winners in the end.

Citizens began rationing everything from gas and tires to clothes and sugar. Individuals and communities conducted drives to collect scrap metal. Many purchased war bonds to help with the war effort and, more importantly, help their neighbors.

Sacrifice for the common good!

I think it would be great if the concept of sacrifice could become a rallying call of our nation again -- this time, individual and community sacrifice as a way to heal and bring to life respect for a divided country.

If we -- as a group of individuals within the same geographical borders -- could sacrifice a little for the good of many, amazing changes would occur … changes that would break down division and work to nurture a sense of national cohesiveness. A sacrifice that would allow everyone to be a winner in the end!

I wish a movement would begin in which wealthy suburbanites would make sacrifices to boost inner-city neighborhoods immersed in a cycle of poverty and decay ... and those confined in what we've defined as "inner city" could find ways reach out and invite suburbanites in as neighbors. Add in individual sacrifice to help immigrants settle into a community.

Like all of the sacrifice after Pearl Harbor helped this nation win the war, the same tidal wave could help heal a deepening divide within.

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective