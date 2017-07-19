Superheroes Close To Home

Superheroes are everywhere right now. Wonder Woman and Spider-Man Homecoming are drawing huge crowds to theaters around the country. Dozens of popular TV shows chronicle the exploits of various superheroes.

Why are we so fascinated with superheroes? A superhero is defined as a fictional hero having extraordinary or superhuman powers or an exceptionally skillful or successful person. In these challenging times, having a superhero to resolve political, economic, and social problems does sound pretty appealing.

While superheroes like Wonder Woman and Spider Man are not real, as humans we actually do have a very real need for heroes. Heroes nurture us when we are young, they teach us about right and wrong, they help us navigate trouble, they give us hope, and they help us solve problems.

Who are our heroes? Are they professional athletes, actors, musicians, or politicians? I’d argue that we have a group of much more effective, impressive, and life-changing superheroes right in our midst: teachers. They work tirelessly to encourage, support, and help students learn and accomplish things they never thought they could do. They have high expectations for students, but in turn they provide the support needed for them to be successful.

Yes, I believe teachers are superheroes, but even superheroes need help. Our teachers cannot do it alone. We need to work together to make sure our schools are fully funded, that we support our teachers, and that we help our children understand the value and importance of education.

I’m Laurie Elish-Piper, and that’s my perspective.