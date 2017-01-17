And My Word For 2017 Is ...

2016 has been a tough year for many of us.

I’ve been nursing a knee injury for months, and many of my friends, family, and colleagues have been struggling with their own significant challenges this year. Collectively, we’ve been mired in the contentious presidential election and transition, almost daily stories of unspeakable violence, and the ongoing lack of a state budget.

As 2017 approached, I learned that an alternative to resolutions is adopting one word that captures your main focus for the coming year. Apparently the one-word approach is so popular there are multiple websites suggesting words such as “believe,” “courage,” “balance,” and “simplify.”

While these words all seemed reasonable to me, I wanted something more. I wanted to think about a word that would transcend my own actions and allow me to reframe how I think about and interact with others and the world.

So, here it is. I’m officially declaring my one word for 2017: It’s kindness.

I commit to say thanks more often and to mean it; to smile more, especially to people who look like they are having a hard day; to offer encouragement; to lend a helping hand; to be more generous; and to try to make the world a better place.

Rather than focus on the negative things I hear on the news, see trending on twitter, or popping up in my Facebook feed, I commit to make 2017 the year of kindness.

Come on, who’s with me?

I’m Laurie Elish-Piper, and that’s my perspective.