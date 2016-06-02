Plans For The Best Summer Yet

Now that the weather has warmed up, school is winding down, and the sun is setting later into the evening, I find myself excited about these unscheduled extra hours of daylight.

Some years my plans focus on grand vacations or major projects, but this year I have plans to make this the best summer yet. And to reach this goal I have three ideas of how I want to spend my summer of 2016.

First, I plan to get back into the habit of reading for enjoyment. I have a towering stack of books waiting for me, ranging from popular fiction to biography to self-improvement. I plan to read daily and enjoy the journeys that authors paint for me with their well-chosen words.

Second, I plan to investigate the region like a tourist. I’ve lived in northern Illinois for 21 years, but I’ve never been to most of the prized tourist locations, such as Starved Rock State Park, the Japanese Tea Garden in the Fabian West Forest Preserve, and countless other locations from Rockford to Chicago. I plan to explore a new location each week this summer so I can truly understand and appreciate the richness of our region.

Third, I plan to make time to enjoy the simple things with family and friends, such as walking along the Fox River, dining al fresco, visiting farmers markets, and enjoying music at outdoor festivals.

What’s on your to-do list this summer? I hope you will find time to do the things that truly make you happy, whatever those may be. Here’s to all of us having the best summer yet.

I’m Laurie Elish-Piper, and that’s my perspective.