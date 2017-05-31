So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Etc. ...

This is Perspective #40 for me since the program began in early 2015.

Managing Editor Victor Yehling, who happens to be one of my early writing mentors, emailed me in late 2014 with an invitation: WNIJ was launching a new program to feature local commentators. Was I interested in taking part?

I knew it would be a fascinating writing exercise. When you have about 90 seconds -- and fewer than 300 words -- to get in, make your point and get out, you can’t help but tighten your writing.

About two weeks ago, he called me. Congratulations on the new job, he said. I’m sure you’ll do great, he added. And, by the way, you’re fired.

I say all this with a smile because I’m excited about my latest career move. I’ve just started a new job with the City of Rockford, and I figured it might result in me losing my radio gig.

I’m OK with that, and I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to opine for the last two years.

I am going to miss the pressure of coming up with a new Perspective every few weeks. The friendly reminders from Victor—when am I going to see next week’s piece!!??

Bumping into people who recognize my name from these commentaries.

My wife coming home from work telling me she had a patient who’d heard me on the radio.

My daughter has a talent for writing, and I keep telling her maybe if she came up with something really good, it might get on the air. Well, at least there’s an opening.

I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my final Perspective. For now.