© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Perspectives

Face Heroin Addiction Head-On

Northern Public Radio | By Wester Wuori
Published March 13, 2017 at 4:46 AM CDT
Wester_Wuori_Mug_2_0_0.JPG

In the second of a two-part Perspective, I finish my thoughts on something about which I spend an inordinate amount of time thinking.

Heroin. It doesn’t matter your age.  Your gender. Your socioeconomic status.  Where you live. Your race. It ruins lives with extreme prejudice while doing so with absolutely no prejudice.

More than 38,000 people died from heroin overdoses in the U.S. in 2016.  In Winnebago County, about two people die each week from heroin use. Each week.

I urge you to watch the documentary Heroin: Cape Cod, USA released by HBO in late 2015.  It traces the lives of several Cape Cod residents and spares no details of the horrors of the drug.

One scene in the movie has stayed with me. Two parents, whose twenty-something son is addicted to heroin, speak to the camera about “doing everything right” with their son. Active with his school. Had regular family dinners. Attended his soccer games. And, still, he spiraled into heroin addiction following an accident. I think about them and I think about my children.

I applaud families who, in the depths of their grief mourning the loss of a loved one, will speak publicly about the perils of addiction. They’ll list the cause of death in the obituary. They’ll approach it head-on, not with shame or by seeing the death as a failure, but to prevent another tragedy from occurring.

We need to continue de-stigmatizing addiction. It’s an illness and we should treat it as such. We need to be smarter in how we dispense and use prescription narcotics.

And we need to demand more funding for addiction treatment to stem the tide of this destructive substance washing over our country.

I’m Wester Wuori and that’s my Perspective.

Tags

WNIJ Perspectives heroinWNIJ PerspectivesWester Wuori
Related Stories