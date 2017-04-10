Items From The Corners Of My Mind

Time to clear out the random pieces of literary flotsam and jetsam. To wit:

? A photo spread in the Chicago Tribune baseball preview showed four top pitchers who will collectively earn $851 million during their current seven-year contracts. Think about that. Take a lot of time.

? We were in Wisconsin recently, and I saw a pickup truck with static sticker letters affixed to the rear window. The phrase was our current President’s immortal words about grabbing a certain part of the female anatomy. Someone woke up one day and said, “Yes, I’ll go out and buy some letters to construct that phrase and place it on my truck.” Think about that. Take a lot of time.

? I’ve learned over the last few years not to mess with my daughter, but at times I forget. One night recently, she walked up to me holding a piece of paper.

“Hey Dad,” she said, “remember a few nights ago when you told me it was time for bed even though I was still working on an essay?”

"Ummm, yeah,” I said, ready to be roasted.

"Here,” she said, as she handed me the paper, A+ visible and, with a satisfied smile, walked away.

The 10-year old. For the win.

? My best friend and I recently discovered the Seminary Co-Op Bookstore on the campus of the University of Chicago. Go there. Soon. Your wallet may curse you, but your brain will thank you.

? In that same vein, a highlight of a recent week for me was talking to the fifth grade at Marshall Gifted Academy in Rockford about reading, writing, speech writing and presentations. I emphasized the importance of reading as the foundation of good writing and left them with this line: “Reading takes your mind to places your body can’t go.” Indeed, it does.

I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my Perspective.