Favorite Things Of All Kinds
We spend a lot of time gnashing our teeth over what's wrong with the world. However, I think it's a good idea from time to time to step back and think about the things that give us pleasure.
While I certainly enjoy raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens -- and I'm always happy to see brown paper packages tied up with string -- these are a few of my other favorite things:
- Orbit Bubblemint Gum.
- The moonscape on Arizona Highway 89 between Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon.
- The hustle, bustle and fascinating people-watching of a large airport.
- The consistently unpredictable and thoroughly enjoyable weirdness of our two cats.
- A fountain Coke from McDonald's on a hot day.
- The sights, sounds, smells, detours, unplanned adventures and tolerable madness of a family road trip.
- The English Premier League.
- Those moments when you learn something really new or someone convinces you to change your long-held belief on an issue.
- PostSecret. If you don't know what this is, look it up. You'll be hooked. I guarantee it.
- V8. The drink, not the engine.
- Good deeds that go unpunished.
- The endorphin-fueled rush of a really good workout.
- A quiet Sunday morning with a cup of Earl Grey and a pile of newspapers.
- Those first few mowings in late spring when the lawn is right where you want it.
- A really hot sauna.
- Pizza from Dino's or Pizza Perfect, sadly 750 miles away in northeastern Pennsylvania.
- My wife's laugh.
- The consistent calm of my son.
- The intelligent sass of my daughter.
So the next time the dog bites or the bee stings or when you're feeling sad, simply remember a few of your own favorite things and then you won't feel so bad.
I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my Perspective.