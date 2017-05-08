© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ Perspectives

Favorite Things Of All Kinds

Northern Public Radio | By Wester Wuori
Published May 8, 2017 at 4:00 AM CDT
wester_wuori_mug_2.jpg

We spend a lot of time gnashing our teeth over what's wrong with the world. However, I think it's a good idea from time to time to step back and think about the things that give us pleasure. 

While I certainly enjoy raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens -- and I'm always happy to see brown paper packages tied up with string -- these are a few of my other favorite things:

  • Orbit Bubblemint Gum.
  • The moonscape on Arizona Highway 89 between Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon.
  • The hustle, bustle and fascinating people-watching of a large airport.
  • The consistently unpredictable and thoroughly enjoyable weirdness of our two cats.
  • A fountain Coke from McDonald's on a hot day.
  • The sights, sounds, smells, detours, unplanned adventures and tolerable madness of a family road trip.
  • The English Premier League.
  • Those moments when you learn something really new or someone convinces you to change your long-held belief on an issue.
  • PostSecret. If you don't know what this is, look it up. You'll be hooked. I guarantee it.
  • V8. The drink, not the engine.
  • Good deeds that go unpunished.
  • The endorphin-fueled rush of a really good workout.
  • A quiet Sunday morning with a cup of Earl Grey and a pile of newspapers.
  • Those first few mowings in late spring when the lawn is right where you want it.
  • A really hot sauna.
  • Pizza from Dino's or Pizza Perfect, sadly 750 miles away in northeastern Pennsylvania.
  • My wife's laugh.
  • The consistent calm of my son.
  • The intelligent sass of my daughter.

So the next time the dog bites or the bee stings or when you're feeling sad, simply remember a few of your own favorite things and then you won't feel so bad.
I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my Perspective.         

