Favorite Things Of All Kinds

We spend a lot of time gnashing our teeth over what's wrong with the world. However, I think it's a good idea from time to time to step back and think about the things that give us pleasure.

While I certainly enjoy raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens -- and I'm always happy to see brown paper packages tied up with string -- these are a few of my other favorite things:

Orbit Bubblemint Gum.

The moonscape on Arizona Highway 89 between Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon.

The hustle, bustle and fascinating people-watching of a large airport.

The consistently unpredictable and thoroughly enjoyable weirdness of our two cats.

A fountain Coke from McDonald's on a hot day.

The sights, sounds, smells, detours, unplanned adventures and tolerable madness of a family road trip.

The English Premier League.

Those moments when you learn something really new or someone convinces you to change your long-held belief on an issue.

PostSecret. If you don't know what this is, look it up. You'll be hooked. I guarantee it.

V8. The drink, not the engine.

Good deeds that go unpunished .

. The endorphin-fueled rush of a really good workout.

A quiet Sunday morning with a cup of Earl Grey and a pile of newspapers.

Those first few mowings in late spring when the lawn is right where you want it.

A really hot sauna.

Pizza from Dino's or Pizza Perfect, sadly 750 miles away in northeastern Pennsylvania.

My wife's laugh.

The consistent calm of my son.

The intelligent sass of my daughter.

So the next time the dog bites or the bee stings or when you're feeling sad, simply remember a few of your own favorite things and then you won't feel so bad.

I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my Perspective.