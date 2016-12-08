Maybe If I Tie A String ...

Everyone has had that feeling. You know … the one that goes like this: “Now where did I put my keys?” Or this one: “I know I just put the remote on the table!”

Gone! The items vanish and, if I am lucky, they will simply appear and in short time.

Last Monday, I lost my wallet. Everything I use to negotiate my everyday life was in that wallet. Driver’s license, credit cards, VA identification, Medicare, and the list goes on and on. Thankfully there was no cash. I have not used cash in decades. I lean on my plastic.

There are impacts for losing my wallet, the most terrifying is telling my partner that I had, yet again, lost my wallet. For her, the implications are far-reaching: bill paying, canceling, and what she calls my “lack of pay attention.”

I searched for every good reason why the wallet was lost. I made up stories about saving lives and dropping my wallet while clutching the hand of small child. I even prayed to St. Anthony for help.

Nothing worked, and I was left with the truth. I simply lost my wallet -- again.

It’s the “again” word that puts the final nail in my confession. I don’t know … I have tried things, and I think I found a solution -- a really good solution -- for how to hold onto my wallet, keys and glasses …

Huh … what was that now? I forgot.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.