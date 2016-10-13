Delighting In The New Season

I love the change of seasons. I ache with anticipation for the time when snow melts and green shoots appear under crusty ground, or when the leaves fall providing a blanket of protections from the coming winter storms.

Each season brings me delight, and I love all the little signals that nature sends – it’s time to change.

Every signal calls the new season into the present. I bring out quilts to air in the fading summer sun, washing windows for the last time before the grey light of winter darkens the day. Or Spring, when we drag out lawn furniture and little green plants bring the message of life returning. Even the rainy days of Spring cheer me up.

The changing seasons remind me all things pass. Nothing is permanent. Every moment is gone before I think it: Time moves, taking me with it. No matter how difficult the moment, it will pass.

Just when enough is enough, something changes and a new moment is birthed and behind me … amazing, really. The evidence is right before me: Nothing stays the same; it encourages my heart in hard times and prods me to cherish the beauty of this moment before it’s gone.

No matter what I do, the seasons turn. Thoughts of winter sneak in and out of this present moment. Understanding this simple idea makes everything doable. With a happy heart I celebrate the new season, wash my windows and batten down the hatches

Winter coming -- let the snow fly.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.