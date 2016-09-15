No man is an island entire of itself;

Every man is a piece of the continent …

… Any man's death diminishes me,

Because I am involved in mankind,

And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls;

It tolls for thee.

~ John Donne

These words more than any other convinced me to write about my recent diagnosis of cancer. I do believe we are all connected to each other and to every particle of the world and beyond – and, as a result, available to partner with all life around me to support and care for me on this next adventure.

When my resolve falters, Donne’s words will remind me that I am not alone. The prayers and healing energy of others can sustain me through the cancer, if I am willing to accept the gifts of others.

Though my preference would be to hide out and arise from the ashes on my own, I know in real life it doesn’t work that way. My life is forged and fed by relationships with family, friends and others who engage with me in transforming fear to calm, suffering to joy, and despair to hope.

I can see my reflection in the love and care of others, if -- and this is a big if -- I allow vulnerability to be the foundation and the starting point of who we can be to each other.

This is the struggle. The cancer is the easy part.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.