Perspective: Teaming up with Dolly Parton

We all know Dolly Parton as a world famous singer, song-writer and actress. But she is also the founder of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that provides a free book every month to children from birth up to age five. You heard that right - every single registered child receives a free book in the mail every single month. They are wonderful books, carefully chosen each year by a panel of experts.

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Dolly launched the Imagination Library in 1995. It’s expanded from Dolly’s home county in East Tennessee to the entire United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Since the start, nearly 300 million books have been mailed. And as of today, there are more than three million kids registered.

The DeKalb Public Library recently became a local program partner, which means that the parents of DeKalb County preschoolers can now sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

You can do this anytime, either online at imaginationlibrary.com or by coming to the library to pick up a paper form at the circulation desk.

The word has spread fast. Nearly 1,500 local children are already on board and many have started receiving their books. Consider becoming one of them.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.