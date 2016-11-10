We React To Bad News Differently

Everyone handles “bad news” differently.

As a Rockford Police and Fire Chaplain, I have witnessed people responding to bad news. Yet, when it happens to me, I am left speechless. Reactions to bad news vary from person to person depending on status, experience and other factors.

For some, a trauma may be a broken coffeemaker first thing in the morning. For others, they learn they have cancer. I take bad news lightly, not really believing that it will be as bad as people report -- because, after all, I’m different.

Recently I received some news that will bring turmoil and disorder to my life: cancer. It’s as real as the sun that rises and sets each day, and it’s here in my body, waiting. I have choices in front of me, none of which I really like. However, I will chart a course and follow the path until I reach the journey’s end -- much like walking to DC in 2014.

I handle bad news one step at a time, breathing in and out. I will remain faithful to soul values, a healthy dose of good humor, and the loving care of family and friends. This is the recipe for muddling through hard times.

I am apprehensive. I am a weary traveler in the land called cancer, though I know over time I will find my way. As my knowledge expands and the love of family and friends cloak me, I will rest in the assurance that things work towards good -- even bad news.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.