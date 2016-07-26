When You 'Just Don't Wanna' ...

When I look at our world, I often just don’t wanna engage. The awful violence, stagnant state government, unhealthy political parties. I just get tired. I can’t solve these problems. Everything seems doomed.

You must have been in this situation before. You’ve started something, and then trouble arises. Problem-solving ensues. More problems arise, and now everything seems doomed. Nothing works and you just don’t want to work anymore.

Getting to that point of “I don’t wanna” happens. I have set aside a lot of things because I just don’t wanna. Yet, pushing through that feeling may be just what we all need.

Perseverance and tenacity can truly help us get things done. Even when I don’t wanna, I have to find a way to continue on. My students say, “Just keep swimming.” And I think they make a good point.

As a tenacious American, I cannot let these problems continue without raising my voice. We each must find ways to stop the divisiveness. We must accept that all lives matter, that all people make mistakes. We must stop automatically reacting to others and live out our creed that all are created equal.

Although my thoughts are not new and not entirely realistic, I have to keep swimming. I have to keep believing that we can come closer. It starts with making our own decisions based not on hate but on acceptance.

The next step will come easier. And then just keep swimming.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.