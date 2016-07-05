We Are All One Together

Independence Day is a day when our entire nation can just stop and celebrate collectively. Our differences are set aside and we all are one together.

On July 4, it doesn’t matter our skin color, our religion, our income. We all are Americans and all stand together singing “Oh say, can you see?”

Especially as our nation feels so divided, I wonder why we can’t set aside our differences more often. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “There can be unity where there is not uniformity.”

In the United States, we applaud our differences and our uniqueness. We take pride in our freedom to pursue such richness. Because we get so caught up in our individuality, we forget how important it is to build a united community.

Simply because we exalt our individualism doesn’t mean that we should focus solely on our differences. Each person provides specific and unique tools that everyone must accept and share. As Americans, we must shoulder these freedoms and individualities to reinforce a unified strength and pride. When more Americans fuse our individual strengths together, we fortify our unity. Then our nation can live out our motto – e pluribus unum –from many, one.

Standing together for our national anthem symbolizes our unity. Yet we must remain standing together afterward. Our unity as Americans doesn’t come at the cost of imposed uniformity. It’s because of our uniqueness that Americans can live into our motto and remain united.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.