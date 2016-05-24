A Safe Way To 'Break' The Rules

Sometimes that fire alarm looks so tempting to pull. It sits there waiting for someone to pull it. The likelihood of anyone ever needing to is small.

Because it’s prohibited except for emergencies, that fire alarm becomes much more enticing. I’ve always wanted to know the feeling of pulling the alarm.

Usually I respect rules. Rules help keep order and safety. My students have talked about this. The State of Illinois requires schools to practice fire drills so kids know what to do in an emergency.

To begin a fire drill, an administrator pulls the alarm. It’s always been our administration’s job. Why would anyone change what’s always been done? Upon learning this, I realized I could pull the fire alarm if I could secure the administration’s consent.

After some negotiation, I gained permission to do it for the next fire drill. Victorious, I could pull that fire alarm and not get in trouble. I could break a rule without really breaking it.

Last week, my students and I stood in front of the fire alarm and talked. That alarm became our lesson in asking for what we want, even if we think we can’t get it.

Pulling that alarm showed us that our individual desires can be satisfied by breaking away from the norm. We can work around rules and still keep people safe. We can pull the fire alarm and feel the power.

In the end, we simply have to ask.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.