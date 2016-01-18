Is That 'Fact' Really A Fact?

“You’re entitled to your own opinion but you’re not entitled to your own facts.”

You hear that more often as people use questionable data to uphold shaky arguments, most of which seem to take place on social media. And, this insistence upon building arguments with foundations of straw facts is solidifying my opinion that we’re raising a nation of idiots content in their ignorance and downright disdainful of intellectual discourse.

There’s an important contradiction here, however. Online tools make factual data easier than ever to find and analyze. Yet, more mis-information seems to take hold and fly around the social universe at light speed.

What’s a skeptic like me to do? Well, I’m often “That Guy.” The guy who weighs into some discussion and fact-checks a piece of insanity on which an argument is being built. I do that to friends, family members and the general public and have a long trail of frustrating people by fact-bombing them.

On several occasions, I’ve had someone respond to my challenge with “well, maybe my information was wrong but the sentiment is the same.” No, I’ll say, building up to a George Costanza-like rage, the sentiment is not the same if you’re building your argument on false data.

Seriously. Is it that hard to look up something to make sure it’s true BEFORE you post it? We now have access to the largest trove of information in the history of the planet. Would it kill you to dig a little deeper every once in a while? To realize there’s more out there than just the first answer that pops up on the Google?

Serenity now. I’m sure if we all try a bit harder, we can do this and prevent the rise of Idiot Nation.

I’m Wester Wuori and the fact is, that’s my Perspective.