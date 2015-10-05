The Hidden World Of Spam

Do you ever read the spam that fills your e-mail box?

While spam is still a huge problem, e-mail services have become more adept at managing it and preventing it from reaching our inboxes.

Spammers have evolved, though, and in the numbers game that is marketing, getting even one percent of one percent of one percent might pay off when you’re hitting tens of thousands of mailboxes.

Occasionally, just for fun, I’ll open up the Junk Folder in my personal account and see what’s what.

It’s a wild ride and these are just a few actual examples:

There’s still an Ethiopian man with money in an American bank who needs my help to retrieve it.

There’s hair restoration, which I don’t need since I voluntarily shave off most of mine.

Dental implants. Forward mortgages. Reverse mortgages.

There’s Jewish singles. Christian Mingle.

I can sign up for a Wine Club or try to beat alcoholism.

Hey, look an offer on a walk-in bathtub. That sounds nice.

I can lose weight or gain muscle.

There’s a free psychic reading from someone named Clairvoyant Ron but you’d think he’d already know I’m not interested. Get it?

Home security. Legal help. Beauty sleep. Satellite dishes. Mini-cameras. Auto insurance. Airfare discounts. Printer ink. Diet secrets. Plastic surgery. Probiotics. Anti-biotics.

Dissolve toenail fungus? Yuck!

And, if I act fast I can get in on the ground floor with a penny stock that’s set to explode in price.

And then, of course, there’s a plethora of spam that’s N-S-F-P-R. Not Suitable for Public Radio. You get the idea.

Check your spam file once in a while. You might be surprised at what you’ll find.

I’m Wester Wuori and that’s my Spam-Free Perspective.