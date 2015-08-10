Is This Really The 'American Way' Today?

You’ve heard the phrase “that’s the American way.” What does that mean to you?

In my youth -- and I’m not that old -- I think that meant we innovated, we led the world, we set a shining example for others to follow.

I look around today -- both in my own community and across the country -- and I wonder often if that’s still the case. Too often, I encounter examples where this seems to be the new American way:

Where we demonize those who would come to this country in search of a better life, failing to realize that most of descended from those who did the very same thing.

Where more energy seems to be given to how disagreeable we can be instead of having rational discussion about subjects about which we’re disagreeing.

Where we vilify and stigmatize “those people” who receive relatively small amounts of government assistance.

Where we remain silent when billions in tax breaks are given to companies that don’t need them.

Where seeking knowledge and having a passion for intellectual debate is seen as dangerous.

Where so many take for granted their right -- no, their responsibility -- to vote.

Where programs that allocate relatively few dollars to make sure children don’t go to school on an empty stomach are criticized as unaffordable by those who instead argue for a defense budget that is now approaching $1 trillion annually.

And most importantly, where we spend so much time worrying about others and pontificating about how they should live their lives that we fail to spend even a moment wondering how we could better live our own lives.

This is certainly not my idea of America. Is it yours?

I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my perspective.