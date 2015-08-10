Is This Really The 'American Way' Today?
You’ve heard the phrase “that’s the American way.” What does that mean to you?
In my youth -- and I’m not that old -- I think that meant we innovated, we led the world, we set a shining example for others to follow.
I look around today -- both in my own community and across the country -- and I wonder often if that’s still the case. Too often, I encounter examples where this seems to be the new American way:
- Where we demonize those who would come to this country in search of a better life, failing to realize that most of descended from those who did the very same thing.
- Where more energy seems to be given to how disagreeable we can be instead of having rational discussion about subjects about which we’re disagreeing.
- Where we vilify and stigmatize “those people” who receive relatively small amounts of government assistance.
- Where we remain silent when billions in tax breaks are given to companies that don’t need them.
- Where seeking knowledge and having a passion for intellectual debate is seen as dangerous.
- Where so many take for granted their right -- no, their responsibility -- to vote.
- Where programs that allocate relatively few dollars to make sure children don’t go to school on an empty stomach are criticized as unaffordable by those who instead argue for a defense budget that is now approaching $1 trillion annually.
And most importantly, where we spend so much time worrying about others and pontificating about how they should live their lives that we fail to spend even a moment wondering how we could better live our own lives.
This is certainly not my idea of America. Is it yours?
I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my perspective.