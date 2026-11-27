Thanksgiving has just wrapped up and that means Holiday festivities will start to ramp up. This Saturday marks another year for Rockford's annual holiday bash Stroll on State.

Julie Huber of Go Rockford joins us to discuss the days’ festivities which include a parade through downtown Rockford, kids’ activities, and a giant Christmas tree lighting.

Huber also discusses the role a recently renovated Davis Park will play in this year’s Stroll on State celebration, plus the massive amount of light and ornaments it takes to decorate the Christmas tree in downtown Rockford.

Check out GoRockford.com for the day’s events schedule for Stroll on State and listen to the full interview on Stroll on State in the link above.

