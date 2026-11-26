Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets but sometimes we may highlight poets from other states. This week’s poet is Traci Neal from Columbia, South Carolina.

Neal is a poet and dynamic speaker. She said she likes to spread positivity wherever she can. She’s been featured in Spokane Public Radio's Poetry Moment. Her published works are in Elevation Review, DSTL Arts' Aurtistic Zine, Text Power Telling Magazine, and Wildfire Words - UK to name a few. Here’s her poem “Where My Roots Are.”

Enter a garden/ of growth/ that/ grooms me) Savor/

songs/ sung/ by/ my/ mother) Roots flourish/ in faith)

Love/ lifts/ dying plants) Weeds wither/ vanish/ through/

guardianship/ vinyl voices) Visitors/ marvel/ at/ the/

garden’s/ music/ its message/ Such a/ safe/ place)

Proves/ it has/ strength/ Helps/ flower/ words/

as a/ witness/ Workers/ of/ my/ garden/ dig up/

dirt/ for/ me/ to blossom) Pressure/ from/ their/

pruning/ is not/ pleasant/ but/ while I/ grow/ I/

gain/ wisdom/ in/ knowing/ when/ to/ stay/

put) Once/ the/ winds/ blow/ loudly/ try/ to/

beat me/ down/ my/ plant/ parts/ will/ not/

break) My/ foundation/ is/ firm/ refuses/ to/

fear) I/ will/ always/ remember/ this/ garden)

Reminisce/ my/ childhood/ home/ a/ yellow/

house/ where/ my/ parents/ still/ abide)