Jason Cregier: Joining us today is the host of the DeKalb County centric podcast “Td Ryan Unleashed.”

Now, normally TD and I discuss local news items around the area, but today TD is here to discuss a pair of food drives he has been a part of for many years.

Let’s Talk Turkey will be happening tomorrow in DeKalb and Freezin' for Food December 3-5, also in DeKalb. TD, where should we start?

TD Ryan: You and I have been in many relationships, and the last thing you want to hear is “we need to talk.”

But we need to talk. Let’s Talk Turkey is where we collect turkeys on behalf of DeKalb’s Salvation Army. That will be November 20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 830 Grove St. in DeKalb. We collect turkeys and churches in the area provide the sides for the meal. Also, all food collected from the drive will stay to serve those in need in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb Fire Department is also a tremendous help. They donate hundreds of turkeys and they bring them themselves, which is quite a to do when they arrive in a large fire engine.

(JC): With this being the season of giving, it is always refreshing to see the sheer number of people who come out to support Let’s Talk Turkey. Donations increase year over year, but with skyrocketing costs in 2026, this seems like a service to the DeKalb County Community that is sorely needed. Is the current economic climate affecting food pantry’s needs for restocking the shelves?

(TD): Let’s Talk Turkey had 700 turkeys donated in 2025 and this year we already have 800 families signed up needing a donation. We know it has been a rough year economically, and we expect people to step up and help and people in DeKalb County always have and we do not expect it to be any different this time around.

(JC): Let’s discuss your next food drive, Freezin' for Food.

(TD): We will be at the Hy-Vee shopping center in Sycamore from December 3-5 collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations.

In the past few years, we have received more monetary donations than food, which has been good. People can go to the Northern Illinois Food Bank and purchase more food that way.

In fact, the ratio for food purchase has changed. A dollar used to go towards eight pounds of food now that same rate is seven pounds of food. Prices have gone up across the board.

(JC): What struggles are you hearing from food banks that they deal with?

(TD): The sheer volume of people needing help, inflation and then transportation costs in acquiring the food.

(JC): If I remember correctly, during last year's Freezin' for Food, the weather conditions were brutal.

(TD): We were freezing for food last year, which is for sure.

(JC): This year El Niño may be your friend. I know in past years you will be very bundled up, or the weather could be milder and you are more comfortable.

(TD): We are hoping for “Mildly Uncomfortable for Food” this year. But in all seriousness, homelessness in DeKalb County has had a spotlight on it now. With this drive to help get food on the table, this should be one less thing people need to worry about.

(JC): That is TD Ryan of the TD Ryan Unleashed Podcast, discussing Let’s Talk Turkey and Freezin' for Food. Let’s Talk Turkey is tomorrow, and Freezin' for Food is December 3-5. Both food drives will support Dekalb’s Salvation Army food pantry.

TD, thanks for joining us.

(TD): Jason, thanks for having me.