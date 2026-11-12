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Midwest radio mainstay Brian Noonan to headline "Lucy's Comedy" at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Friday

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Comic , radio host and podcaster Brian Noonan will headline "Lucy's Comedy" at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake tomorrow night.
Raue Center for the Arts
Comic , radio host and podcaster Brian Noonan will headline "Lucy's Comedy" at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake tomorrow night.

Radio host, podcaster and comic Brian Noonan will headline “Lucy’s Comedy” at Raue Center for the Arts in Crytal Lake on Friday night.

Ahead of his show, I had a chance to chat with Noonan about his long career in radio, including stops at Midwest powerhouses WGN in Chicago and WTMJ in Milwaukee.

We also discussed Noonan’s approach to standup, and how his time in radio and improv training help him on stage, especially with crowd work.

Noonan also describes how crowd work is good for both the act and the audience, but that it can also end up being too much of a good thing.

We round out our chat by discussing a new project that Noonan is taking on with Chicago media legend Dean Richards.

Listen to the full conversation with Brian Noonan in the link above.
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Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier