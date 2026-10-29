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The roots run deep in Illinois' pioneer cemeteries | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Spencer TrittSusan Stephens
Published October 29, 2026 at 8:49 AM CDT
Dan Libman
/
WNIJ
Volunteers gather near the Temperance Hill Cemetery in Lee County, ready to rake, chop, and collect seeds.

There’s a good reason people have been dragging shovels, poison, and sharp objects into tiny Illinois cemeteries this month: They’re restoring remnants of some of the state’s original prairies. WNIJ’s Under Rocks team caught up with volunteers from Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves at Temperance Hill Cemetery near Amboy. We also visit with the people who have a vision to take an abandoned pioneer cemetery in DeKalb County to a new level.

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WNIJ News Under Rocks
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
See stories by Dan Libman
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens