The roots run deep in Illinois' pioneer cemeteries | Under Rocks podcast
There’s a good reason people have been dragging shovels, poison, and sharp objects into tiny Illinois cemeteries this month: They’re restoring remnants of some of the state’s original prairies. WNIJ’s Under Rocks team caught up with volunteers from Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves at Temperance Hill Cemetery near Amboy. We also visit with the people who have a vision to take an abandoned pioneer cemetery in DeKalb County to a new level.
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