Crime and fire fighters will square up to raise funds for a Rockford nonprofit

Organizations have many ways to get fundraising dollars. Those events can range from walks to fancy dinners. But one Rockford nonprofit will receive money after a few public service sectors duke it out.

Media gather around to hear about the lineup for next month’s Hero Rumble at the Hard Rock Casino Rockford. Proceeds from this second annual boxing match will go to the Carrie Lynn Children’s Center, an organization that supports families dealing with child abuse.

Highlights of last year’s fight flash across a big screen, followed by words from Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

"I can't believe it's the second year. That time has flown by," he said, "but it's a great honor, you know, for Carrie Lynn. We appreciate what you guys do, and you help law enforcement with the forensic interviewing and your end of the community, very proud to be able to sponsor you."

At the casino’s Café Stage, fire fighters and first responders stand on one side of the room and police on the other.

State Rep. Maurice West represents the 67th district, which covers parts of Rockford and surrounding communities. He is rooting for Team Fire.

"I wanted to be a firefighter myself," he said, "so I picked Team Fire, and since we already have one win under our belt, I got to stay with my team, start a dynasty this year, and go two and zero."

Yvonne Boose

West said the boxing match will bring the same entertainment as a regular fight.

"But this match brings substance," West added. "It's fundraising for our babies, for our children."

Nick Povalitis is the owner of the sports entertainment and media company Plus Seven Company. He partnered with Jimmy Goodman, the director of the Rockford Boxing Club, to create Hero Rumble. Povalitis said last year over 1,000 people attended the fight.

"Jimmy and I make a great team," Povalitis explained. "He's on the boxing side of things, deals with sanctioning and matching up the bouts and the fighters. I'm more on the marketing side, partnership development side, content. So, it's a great mutual respect for each other, and it just works for us."

Davonte Williams is with the Winnebago County Sheriff department. This will be his second year fighting in the event.

"I just wanted to help out with like, the Carrie Lynn situation," Williams said. "I got a big heart for kids and all that stuff, so anything I can do to help with that, I'm down for that. And then also, I just wanted to compete."

Yvonne Boose

Christian Corral is an Emergency Medical Technician for Superior Ambulance. Boxing is new for him.

"I've never had a fight before," Corral said, "but I have trained a little bit here and there. You know, been training in the gym for past couple years out of Elgin."

Fight night is Saturday, Nov. 7, at the casino. Doors open at 6 p.m. Matches begin at 7 p.m. There will be seven three-round bouts. Some include fire fighters or EMT personnel versus police while other rounds are police against each other.

