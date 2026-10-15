A former White House florist will share her experience at a women's luncheon in Rockford

A former White House florist is speaking at a women’s luncheon in Rockford on Friday, Oct. 15.

Laura Dowling will speak about passion and perseverance at this year’s annual sold-out luncheon for the Women’s Art Board of the Rockford Art Museum.

Dowling was the White House chief floral designer from 2009 to 2015. She went to Washington, D.C. to pursue a career in public policy and strategic communications. Her husband convinced her to apply for the White House position.

“I never imagined I would hear back,” she added, “much less embark on an eight-month competition that would ultimately change the course of my life.”

The designer has released a book called “Designing Christmas.” The book was inspired by her White House decorations during the holidays.

“I came to appreciate that decorating for Christmas is about much more than putting ornaments on a tree,” she said. “It's an opportunity to tell a story and create a magical backdrop for the moments we share with family and friends.”

Dowling said she hopes her story encourages listeners to work toward their passions and remain open to all possibilities.

Next month, Dowling will help decorate the historic Nashville mansion, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. During this Rockford visit, she reconnected with Jordan Calgaro, a Rockford Art Museum board member. She met him at the White House in 2010. Calgaro will help Dowling with the Nashville exhibition.

“We're transforming the historic mansion into a magical French château for the holidays," she said, "with rooms inspired by Versailles, French gardens, and the elegance and whimsy of a traditional Parisian Christmas.”

The Nashville display will show from Nov. 21 to Jan. 4.