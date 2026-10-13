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Remembering longtime educator Ed Finch, Freeport's 'walking talking' history book

Northern Public Radio | By Freepod
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:26 AM CDT

Dr. Ed Finch was a giant in the Freeport community. A lifelong educator, both in formal and informal settings, Dr. Finch had a mind and passion for history. From his days at Freeport High School to his time with the Stephenson County Historical Society, Dr. Finch's wit and wisdom touched so many lives in our community.

Freepod hosts, Tim & Becky Connors and Alan Wenzel, all long-time friends of Dr. Finch, talk about the legacy of Freeport's walking talking history book. Then, contributor Leslie Eiler Thompson shares a snippet from an interview she conducted with Dr. Finch about the history of the Pretzel City.

You can hear that episode in the audio above.

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Freepod
Welcome to FREEPOD, a local news source for everyone in the Freeport area. This weekly podcast is brought to you by a large volunteer group dedicated to providing to objective, unbiased news specific to our community.
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