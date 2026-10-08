“Makers on the Move” makes stop at DeKalb’s Ferrara Candy warehouse

This year marks the fifth annual “Makers on the Move” statewide bus tour hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IEMC).

The eight-day, statewide bus tour visits manufacturing facilities, educational institutions, and community centers across Illinois to celebrate Manufacturing Month.

The tour is also designed to spotlight career opportunities in the field of manufacturing and highlight modern innovation.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, the “Makers on the Move” bus stopped outside the Ferrara Candy Company’s distribution center off Gurler Road in DeKalb.

The day’s stop at Ferrara featured a facility tour for attendees, including Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin and Illinois Representative Jeff Keicher.

Other notable guests included Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Deputy Manny Lopez, Northern Illinois University President Dr. Lisa Freeman, Ferrara Candy Company’s Vice President of Manufacturing, Nicole Schroeder, and Senior Plant Director Sidney Osisioma.

Students from area higher education institutions including Kishwaukee College, Northern Illinois University (NIU), and Waubonsee Community College were also at Thursday’s event.

The day's visit encouraged students to explore Illinois’ evolving manufacturing sector, including career opportunities afforded to future industry workers.

According to President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturer's Association Mark Denzler, visits to innovative facilities like Ferrara forefront the modern path Illinois is taking.

"Manufacturing is expanding," said Denzler. "We're seeing a massive high-tech renaissance. The image of dark, dirty, and dangerous is obsolete. As we know today, manufacturing is smart, sexy, and sustainable."

After remarks from event speakers, attendees were encouraged to come up and sign the outside of the "Makers on the Move" tour bus.

This year's tour began on Oct. 2 and will run through Oct. 9.