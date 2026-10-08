Janesville News Gazette editor discusses ballot referendums, new city leadership and area business growth

This week I had a chance to catch up with Neil Johnson of the Janesville News Gazette for a look at recent headlines around southern Wisconsin.

In business news, the small Rock County city of Evansville is adding new industrial development.

Agriculture industry giant CHS announced this week it is committing to break ground this month on a $700-million crushing facility that will produce millions of pounds of soybean meal and soybean seed oil a year, all shipped out to market on rail and by truck.

Johnson and I then touch on recent changes to city leadership in Janesville.

Rebecca Houseman, current city manager at Fort Atkinson, will be the city's next manager.

Houseman started her career in city government in an intern role at Janesville City Hall and will now return as the city's first female city manager.

In education news, Johnson and I discussed the appointment of Allison DeGraaf as the Janesville school district's next superintendent, which will take effect this coming summer.

With the midterm elections now less than a month away, the conversation then shifted to ballot referendums. Johnson highlighted Janesville's General Motors/JATCO sites ballot referendum. That is just one of five ballot referendums on Janesville's Nov. 3 ballot.

Listen to the full conversation with Neil Johnson, news editor for the Janesville Gazette, in the link above.