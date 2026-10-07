A film that highlights race riots in U.S. history will screen in Rockford

An Illinois Road Scholar will bring her social justice film to Rockford.

The social advocacy group Eliminate Racism 815 will host a discussion and viewing of Tiffany Lee’s film “I Bear Witness: The Untold Stories of American Race Riots.” The film highlights eyewitness accounts of different race riots across the United States. Lee said this history is hard to find.

“I wanted African American people to know this is the stock that we come from,” she explained. “People had nothing, and they built everything. And when they did, they were attacked because of their ability to build something out of nothing.”

Lee said she began doing research about this topic in 2016. She started writing a book and finished the first draft in 2024.

“And the idea just came to me. Well, yeah, ‘do a film,” she said. “A lot of people don't read like they used to, and everything. How do I make this more accessible? And that's why I started with that film.”

Lee met the cofounder of 815 Eliminate Racism, Ann Rundall at an 815HORTS festival. Rundall suggested Lee screen her documentary in Rockford.

“So, she was really the first person," Lee said, "that even talked about — because we were at the film festival — that even talked about hosting my Road Scholar presentation, but it's funny. It's one of the last ones. I think I only have one after this because at that time I really didn't even know how to.”

The short documentary has been shown in Chicago, Champaign, East St. Louis, St. Louis and Springfield. The Rockford screening will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at Baha'i Center.

The Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Speakers Bureau brings experts to Illinois cities to see free presentations and take part in discussions.

