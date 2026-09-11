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SLIDESHOW: DeKalb County kicks off 138th installment of the annual Sandwich Fair

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published September 11, 2026 at 1:45 PM CDT
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This week marks 138 years of early September festivities at the 185-acre Sandwich Fairgrounds.

Since 1888, visitors of all ages have flocked to the fair boasting an array of agricultural exhibits, carnival rides and live showcases.

This year’s five-day celebration began on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will run thru Sunday, Sept. 13.

Features of this year’s fair include antique steam engines, truck and tractor pulls, live music, livestock contests and a demolition derby.

An assortment of vendors selling fairground staples like lemon shakeups, Oreo funnel cakes, Pronto Pups and hand-crafted goods will also be available to attendees.

Visitors can stop by the on-site animal barns to see a variety of farm livestock, including horses, rabbits, cows, sheep, poultry, pigs and goats.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger