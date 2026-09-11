A Freeport mural may serve as a "portal" into the community's future

Some communities use art to create a sense of belonging and unity. Freeport will look to do this with a mural.

Ben Swords is the lead artist for a community mural. He said the mural reflects the different cultural backgrounds in the community. Swords said he wants the people of Freeport to stick together.

"That we have each other's backs,” he added, “and that we put people first and put people's health, safety, well-being, all that ahead of maybe what's more important to individuals, like money, positions, power."

Swords works mostly with digital art these days, but working on the mural gave him the opportunity to pick up a paintbrush again.

"I wanted to take this opportunity on the mural to dive back into that realm of medium,” he explained, “because painting is so I think it's one of the best ways to create, especially in the artistic sense in forming your own expressions and imagery."

Swords is also a teacher. This project gave him the opportunity to work with some of his students and other youth.

Swords said he wants the mural to be a portal into the city’s future.

"It's important for us to stay united as people," he said, "and realize that the bigger picture is that if we are not going to stick together and help each other out that we will fall apart very easily."

The art reveal for "Freedom on the Rocks: A Celebration of United We Create"

will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Freeport Art Museum Plaza.

