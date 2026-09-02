A Woodstock festival will serve as a history lesson for the city

Many organizations are celebrating America250’s “Power of Place” with art. The creators of a Woodstock festival will use an upcoming event to help people learn more about the city.

John and Rebecca Henger are the founders of Arterra Project, an organization that works on helping to bring people together. They say the ArterraFest will also focus on collaboration.

“I actually think that collaboration could be, not a cure,” John said, “but something to help us get through this difficult time where people are very polarized, and just saying the wrong word can shut down a conversation or a friendship.”

About a decade ago, the founders started inviting different creatives to their property to work together. They want to grow that small gathering into something bigger.

“Because," Rebecca explained, "‘Oh, it's an art fair. Well, it's not exactly an art fair. Oh, it's a, you know, it's a music show. Ah, it's not really a music show, you know.’ So, trying to get people to understand what it is.”

The couple met during a permaculture design course. Permaculture is short for permanent agriculture. The inspiration for ArterraFest comes from things that are observed in nature.

“I see that we as human beings have also developed into some type of monoculture,” John explained, “in the way that we, for example, a discipline or even a, you know, a vocation that's so specific and siloed that we don't interact a lot with people outside of our discipline.”

He said there are people doing creative things in the city that others don’t know about. He wants this festival to serve as a catalyst for people to learn more about each other.

John encourages people to use Woodstock history find a prompt for the “Power of Place” theme.

“And to see if maybe there was a story that spoke to them,” he said. “And for example, a songwriter connected with the story of the ‘Great Woodstock Fire of 1871.’”

The last performance of the festival is “Square Notes.” This is where the community will learn more about the city through art.

John said poet Carol Alfus will perform a poem she wrote about the Wolf Oak Tree, an estimated 300-year-old Burr Oak tree in the city.

John wrote a song about Johnny Stompanato, a Woodstock native who became a part of Hollywood organized crime scene and served as a bodyguard for gangster Mickey Cohen.

Rebecca said this theme really opened people up.

“We've learned things about Woodstock that we didn't know about,” she said, “and people just love talking about it and love researching it, and so it's been a really interesting journey.”

ArterraFest takes place Sept. 4 and 5. It includes music, dance, a panel discussion, and more. Performances will take place in different locations. Details are listed at the festival’s website.