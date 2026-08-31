SLIDESHOW: Our favorite photos from DeKalb Corn Fest 2026

DeKalb celebrated 49 years of its annual Corn Fest in the heart of downtown last weekend with three days of carnival rides, live music and ample sweet corn.

This year, the end-of-summer tradition boasted several live music performances including a Pop 2000s Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of NYSNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO.

Various food vendors offered a mouthwatering array of street food for attendees to sink their teeth into.

Arts and crafts, family activities and downtown showcases were also available to festival goers.

This year’s Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil, which supplies the event with free steamed sweet corn, was held on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Every year, Corn Fest serves over 70 tons of sweet corn as part of the annual festivities.

Corn Fest 2026 ran from Friday, Aug. 28-Sunday, Aug. 30.

WNIJ’s interview with Sara Myers of OC Creative about the fest can be found here.