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SLIDESHOW: Our favorite photos from DeKalb Corn Fest 2026

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:28 PM CDT
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DeKalb celebrated 49 years of its annual Corn Fest in the heart of downtown last weekend with three days of carnival rides, live music and ample sweet corn.

This year, the end-of-summer tradition boasted several live music performances including a Pop 2000s Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of NYSNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO.

Various food vendors offered a mouthwatering array of street food for attendees to sink their teeth into.

Arts and crafts, family activities and downtown showcases were also available to festival goers.

This year’s Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil, which supplies the event with free steamed sweet corn, was held on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Every year, Corn Fest serves over 70 tons of sweet corn as part of the annual festivities.

Corn Fest 2026 ran from Friday, Aug. 28-Sunday, Aug. 30.

WNIJ’s interview with Sara Myers of OC Creative about the fest can be found here.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger