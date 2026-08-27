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Annual Corn Fest to take place this weekend in downtown DeKalb

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Corn Fest takes place this year in downtown DeKalb from August 23-25.
DeKalb Corn Fest
Corn Fest takes place this year in downtown DeKalb from August 23-25.

This weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and swing back into school season in DeKalb County with Corn Fest.

2026 marks the 49th edition of the city of DeKalb’s tradition. As always, there will be free sweet corn and a carnival, plus plenty of arts and crafts for families, and a chance for downtown businesses to showcase themselves to the community and incoming students from Northern Illinois University.

The music lineup this year will feature hitmakers from the late 1990’s and early 2000’s to entertain, as well as indulge nostalgia for many festival goers.

Sara Myers of OC Creative discusses all this and more in this conversation on Corn Fest.

Listen to the full interview in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier