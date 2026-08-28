Carla Cooke, daughter of Sam Cooke, will perform soul classics this weekend in St. Charles and Des Plaines

Carla Cooke is a singer and performer, and also the daughter of a musical legend: Sam Cooke.

This weekend, Carla Cooke will perform her father’s songs at Club ArcadaSpeakeasy & Restaurant in St. Charles and the Des Plaines Theatre.

Cooke does not have memories of her father when he was alive. Sam Cooke was shot and killed on December 11, 1964. Carla Cooke was not yet four months old at that time.

With a whole world knowing her father, Cooke was unaware at first how popular her father was.

“I did not realize how huge of a star he was,” she said. “As a young girl I had this place in my closet where I would just sit back and listen to his music.”

Cooke got her start singing as a child in church, just like her father. Singing, says Cooke, is how she feels close to him.

“Every time I get on stage, I feel my father’s presence” she said, adding, “It brings absolute joy to me. There are no other songs like my father’s music.”

While discussing Sam Cooke’s music, we touched on the timelessness of the song “A Change is Gonna Come.” Sam Cooke wrote the song at the end of 1963, during a time of racial tension and political upheaval affecting the U.S.

Carla Cooke says the song is still very pertinent today.

“It’s just as prevalent today as it was back then,” she said, “I just wish we could spread more love and joy.”

Carla Cooke will sing Sam Cooke’s songs tonight at the Club Arcada Speakeasy & Restaurant in St. Charles and Saturday at the Des Plaines Theatre.