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State Week: Concerns over Trump's mail voting rules

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:59 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

With just a few weeks to go before voting begins for the fall election, the Trump Administration and the U,.S. Supreme Court have created chaos for voters and election officials. At issue is Trump's executive order to prohibit the U.S. Postal Service from delivering mail-in ballots for those on a federal database of non-citizens.

But the elusive list has not been made public and there are concerns that some people could be disenfranchised. Trump has long claimed non-citizen voting is a major problem, while the evidence shows otherwise.

Illinois has joined other states in a legal challenge against the president's order.

We also discuss how a state method for more equitable school funding is failing to keep up with rising costs. And what do the Democrat and Republican running for governor have to say about their education vision.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Peter Hancock.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Peter Hancock
Peter Hancock joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a reporter in January 2019.
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