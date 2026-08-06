DeKalb Public Library celebrates America250 with interactive Revolutionary War showcase

Audience members were encouraged to touch and feel period accurate reproductions of 18th century garments and equipment at Wednesday night’s “What They Carried in the American Revolutionary War” showcase.

The all-ages event was held at the DeKalb Public Library as part of the library’s America250 presentation and events series.

Angela Titus, a member of the DeKalb County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, acted as the program’s presenter.

She says interactive exhibits like this humanize our understanding of history.

“It reminds you of what came before,” she said. “They aren’t different. They may have had different technology, but they’re not different as far as being people.”

Some of the items from the presentation included a bearskin hat, a cartridge box, a detached bayonet, and an iconic British red coat.

Many of the items showcased belonged to Titus’ father, an avid re-enactor who took part in America’s bicentennial celebration back in 1976.

A full list of America250 programs hosted by the DeKalb Public Library are available at their website.