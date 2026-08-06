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DeKalb Public Library celebrates America250 with interactive Revolutionary War showcase

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:59 PM CDT
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Wednesday night's "What They Carried in the American Revolutionary War" encouraged audience members to touch and feel accurate 18th century reproductions.
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
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Angela Titus, a member of the DeKalb County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, holds up a reproduction British red coat.
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
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Angela Titus points to a 1970s photograph of her father dressed in his re-enactment uniform.
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
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Angela Titus with a reproduction tricorn and bearskin hat.
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
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A table featuring re-enactment photos and documents was also included.
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ

Audience members were encouraged to touch and feel period accurate reproductions of 18th century garments and equipment at Wednesday night’s “What They Carried in the American Revolutionary War” showcase.

The all-ages event was held at the DeKalb Public Library as part of the library’s America250 presentation and events series.

Angela Titus, a member of the DeKalb County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, acted as the program’s presenter.

She says interactive exhibits like this humanize our understanding of history.

“It reminds you of what came before,” she said. “They aren’t different. They may have had different technology, but they’re not different as far as being people.”

Some of the items from the presentation included a bearskin hat, a cartridge box, a detached bayonet, and an iconic British red coat.

Many of the items showcased belonged to Titus’ father, an avid re-enactor who took part in America’s bicentennial celebration back in 1976.

A full list of America250 programs hosted by the DeKalb Public Library are available at their website.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger