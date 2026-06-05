Poetically Yours - Life's ups and downs

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Lise Schlosser.

Schlosser changed her career to social work after several decades working in the education field. She has written poetry since she was child. Her work appeared in publications during high school. Lise is a life-long resident of the DeKalb area. Schlosser wrote this during WNIJ’s Poetically Yours Workshop using the prompt Blues playlist. It's called “The blues.”

I get to be the one with them

In the beginning

As they name their blues

One 50-minute-hour at a time.

Indigo. Prussian. Cerulean. “I don’t know.”

Their blues are sometimes stormy

Often still and pale. Faded even. Hard to make out

Occasionally bright and promising.

We spend our days gazing at the shades

We observe the ways the blues change when arranged

This way or that

We pick up some scraps and realize

They don’t even have a place here

Passed down from another who couldn’t

Use them to create

But when we hold them to the light

We know they are not right

At least not for them

And at least not now

And so they choose to set it aside

To remove it and to provide

Space for something new

And they come back the next week

Worried

That the color they brought to add is

too much

Too different

Too bright

What will people think about it being nothing like the blues they used before?

What if, they shyly ask, they want to choose orange instead of blue as they move ahead?

And I get to remind them that there are no rules

Only what feels right for them now

I point out that orange is the complement to blue

Between the two they contain all of the primary colors

The basics they need to build all the rest of the shades they will need

The blues they originally brought will fade and change

As they paint their new scenes

But because they persisted

Their life’s art will have colors

they didn’t even imagine existed when we met

And being along for that journey

Is an art all its own.