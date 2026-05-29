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Poetically Yours - The power of words

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 29, 2026 at 1:50 PM CDT
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Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets.

This week’s featured poet is Kathryn Lazzara.

Lazzara attended last month’s WNIJ’s Poetically Yours Poetry Workshop. While there she recorded several poems. This one is called “Of Questionable Sanity.”

Words cajoled and threatened
through force of will
and the deaths of many trees
who gave their very lives for all
only to be found thrown down
in little crumpled clumps of frustration
my hands all stained with ink.
Or is that blood?
until eventually finally
as light paints the eastern sky,
the madness ends.
Words surrender.
Or was it me?
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose