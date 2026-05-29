Poetically Yours - The power of words
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets.
This week’s featured poet is Kathryn Lazzara.
Lazzara attended last month’s WNIJ’s Poetically Yours Poetry Workshop. While there she recorded several poems. This one is called “Of Questionable Sanity.”
Words cajoled and threatened
through force of will
and the deaths of many trees
who gave their very lives for all
only to be found thrown down
in little crumpled clumps of frustration
my hands all stained with ink.
Or is that blood?
until eventually finally
as light paints the eastern sky,
the madness ends.
Words surrender.
Or was it me?