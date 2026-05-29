Poetically Yours - The power of words

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets.

This week’s featured poet is Kathryn Lazzara.

Lazzara attended last month’s WNIJ’s Poetically Yours Poetry Workshop. While there she recorded several poems. This one is called “Of Questionable Sanity.”

Words cajoled and threatened

through force of will

and the deaths of many trees

who gave their very lives for all

only to be found thrown down

in little crumpled clumps of frustration

my hands all stained with ink.

Or is that blood?

until eventually finally

as light paints the eastern sky,

the madness ends.

Words surrender.

Or was it me?